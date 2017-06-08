Two men dead in Mission Manor Park shooting

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Two men are dead following a shooting at Mission Manor Park Wednesday night, according to the Tucson Police Department.

It happened around 10 p.m. at 6100 S. 12th Ave., Mission Manor Park. When police arrived, they found two people in the west side parking lot administering aid to two men who had been shot.

Police Sergeant Kimberly Bay said despite additional aid from paramedics, the men died from their wounds.

Their identities are being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

Sgt. Bay says detectives from the Tucson Police Department Homicide Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. "The investigation is in the early stages and additional information will be released as it becomes available," Sgt. Bay said in a news release.

A suspect has not been identified at this time. Detectives learned multiple people were at the park during the time the incident occurred; they are asking anyone that was present and has not spoken to an officer or detective to please call 911 or 88-CRIME.