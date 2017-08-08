KGUN
Two libraries in Tucson hosting solar eclipse events
KGUN 9 Digital Staff
4:21 PM, Aug 7, 2017
5:13 PM, Aug 7, 2017
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -
Two libraries in Tucson, and across the nation, are getting ready for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse with education kits and viewers for the show.
Over 7,000 libraries nationwide
have received eclipse glasses and education kits from the STAR_Net network to host eclipse events.
The Joel D. Valdez Main Library located at 101 N. Stone Ave. and the Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library located 7800 N. Schisler Dr. will be hosting eclipse events in Tucson.
The Space Science Institute
utilizes the STAR_Net network to distribute interactive STEM exhibits, programming, and training to public libraries.
