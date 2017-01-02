Tucson police investigating homicide near Grant and Alvernon

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide near Grant and Alvernon after a man was shot and killed, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for the department.

Dugan said just after 1 a.m. police received a 9-1-1 call for a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of East Flower Street.

The victim had been staying at a home in the area when multiple suspects arrived at the residence, according to Dugan.

Dugan said the suspects made contact with the victim and then shots were fired.

The suspects then fled the scene and 9-1-1 was called.

@Tucson_Police investigating a Homicide-4000 block of E Flower. Anyone w/info call 911 or 88-CRIME. Additional details as they become avail. pic.twitter.com/ba2IZvobym — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 2, 2017

Tucson police arrived and rendered aid to the man until members from the Tucson Fire Department got to the scene.

TFD took over treatment on the man but he was soon after pronounced dead at the scene.

Dugan said this shooting doesn't appear to be random as the suspects were somehow associated with the house.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for updates on this developing story.