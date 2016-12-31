Tucson family searching for answers after daughters death

An angel holding a photo of Ashley Brown now sits at the top of the Christmas tree at the brown house.

Her stepmother, Amy Brown says, "it just doesn't feel like the holidays."

Ashley's younger sister, Heather Brown says she spoke to her sister days before she went missing. They talked about all the food they would eat and how Ashley was going to come to Tucson for the holidays and celebrate her birthday.

But the day before her 28th birthday Ashley body was found in a trash facility.

Trever Brown says his daughter, "Did not deserve to end up in a trash can." Adding, Ashley was an "amazing and wonderful girl."

Investigators says she and her friends went out to a pub December 17 and then headed back to a friends apartment. Ashley was last seen leaving her friends house to smoke a cigarette but never returned.

Now her family is left with more questions than answers.

"somebody knows something and we just need them to come forward so we can have that closure, peace and everyone can start that healing process.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -