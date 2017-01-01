TPD investigating shooting outside hookah lounge

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Two men were shot outside of the Moonlight Hookah Lounge early Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

At 2:30 a.m. Dugan said they received a 9-1-1 call for a report of a shooting outside the hookah lounge at 4509 East 22nd Street.

Police learned that a group was trying to enter the hookah lounge but was denied entry.

A verbal altercation then broke out in the parking lot between the group and an unknown party.

Dugan said multiple rounds were fired and two men were shot.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital by friends.

One man was shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition. The second man shot has non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Scene Unit still here after 2:30am shooting at Moonlight Hookah Lounge. One person w/life threatening injuries. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/EVKEfTvZsE — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowKGUN) December 31, 2016

Detectives are on scene investigating, following up on leads and interviewing witnesses.

No one is in custody at this time.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

