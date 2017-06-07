COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Three brush fires are burning in Cochise County. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says they were all possibly caused by lightning strikes.

One brush fire was reported after lightning struck in Jordan Canyon off North Buzzard Creek Trail and East Tough Stone Trail in Dragoon.

Brush Fire reported after lightning strike in Jordan Canyon off of N Buzzard Crrek Trail and E Tough Stone Trail...

Another is burning eastbound off Interstate 10 near Bowie.

Brush Fire reported Eastbound off of Interstate 10 near Bowie.



Stateland has been dispatched.



Please stay safe out there! — cc_sheriff (@cc_sheriff) June 7, 2017

The final fire was reported approximately 5 miles southwest of J6. Mescal Fire has responded.

Brush Fire Reported approximately 5 miles Southwest of J6.



Mescal Fire has responded and State Land has been notified.



Be Safe out there! — cc_sheriff (@cc_sheriff) June 7, 2017

