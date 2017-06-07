Three brush fires burning in Cochise County, possibly caused by lightning

Mac Colson
2:33 PM, Jun 7, 2017
5 hours ago
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Three brush fires are burning in Cochise County. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says they were all possibly caused by lightning strikes. 

One brush fire was reported after lightning struck in Jordan Canyon off North Buzzard Creek Trail and East Tough Stone Trail in Dragoon.

 

 

Another is burning eastbound off Interstate 10 near Bowie.

 

 

The final fire was reported approximately 5 miles southwest of J6. Mescal Fire has responded. 

 

 

