TPD arrests man for attacking firefighters

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking firefighters as they performed treatment on him last week.

On Saturday police arrested 40-year-old Humberto Rocha-Ortiz on multiple charges as he was released from the hospital.

Andy Skaggs, a spokesman for Tucson Fire said crews responded the 300 block of East Roger on December 18 just before 3 p.m. for a report of a man who was experiencing abdominal pain.

After the firefighters attempted to treat Rocha-Ortiz he stood up and began to fight with them, according to police.

One of the firefighters was bit by Rocha-Ortiz according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman for Tucson police.

The firefighters determined the scene wasn't safe and tried to leave the residence.

As they were trying to leave the home Rocha-Ortiz produced a knife and charged at them.

He then slipped and fell and lost control of the knife allowing the firefighters to restrain him until police arrived.

The two firefighters were able to escape the residence without injury from the knife but did receive other non-life-threatening injuries, according to Skaggs.

Skaggs said Rocha-Ortiz was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Both firefighters received medical treatment at the hospital and were discharged a few hours after the incident.

Rocha-Ortiz was arrested for Aggravated Assault with Serious Injury, a Class 3 Felony, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Class 3 Felony and two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Firefighter, a Class 6 Felony.

He has been transported and booked into the Pima County Jail.