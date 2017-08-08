Suspected serial rapist extradited to Tucson

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A suspected serial rapist wanted in five states is heading to Tucson.

The Nelson County Jail confirmed 37-year-old Nathan Loebe has been extradited to Tucson.

Loebe was captured in February and was booked on first-degree rape.

Investigators say Loebe impersonated Brian Bonsall, the child actor from family ties.

Tucson police issued a warrant for his arrest on multiple assaults. He was booked on one count of sexual assault after meeting a woman on a social media site.

Reports say Loebe went to extreme lengths to look like Bonsall. He even got the same tattoos as the actor.

Loebe is suspected of as many as 40 sexual attacks across the country.

