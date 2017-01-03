New 2017 laws take effect in Arizona

The New Year is in full swing, and so are new Arizona laws that will affect many Tucsonans.

Just last year, speeding and red light cameras were taken off state highways. With the new law, it will be an option for cities, towns and counties to decide if they want to have cameras installed.

Here in Tucson, the city got rid of the cameras after voters voted to have them taken out.

Under the new law, the Motor Vehicle Division cannot suspend the licenses of those who fail to respond to their citations.

For pet lovers, dog racing is now illegal across the state.

For spouses or dependents of military members killed in the line of duty, free car registrations are available.

The minimum wage will be increasing for many people across the state. Workers on minimum wage can now expect $10 an hour.

Homeowners with short-term rental homes on sharing websites like Airbnb and Homeaway will now have state taxes collected from the companies. The sharing sites will then forward them to the Department of Revenue.

As for upcoming elections, pamphlets must be mailed to every household with registered voters showing what will be on the ballots.

For more information on the laws, you can visit the Arizona Legislature website

