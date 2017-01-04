Businesses rally to prevent shoplifting

Police say 80% of organized shoplifters steal because of drug addiction.

The Tucson Metro Chamber brought together retailers, law enforcement and prosecutors to form the Coalition Against Retail Theft (CART).

CART's "We Watch, We Prosecute" campaign will:

Educate retailers and consumers on protecting themselves from organized theft through workshops.

Increase tools for retailers to identify and help prosecute organized retail thieves by working more with law enforcement.

Resources like signs warning thieves of surveillance cameras to deter theft.

Change state law to help local prosecutors convert more misdemeanors into felonies.

CART hopes this will get serial shoplifters off the street, make our communities safer, and lower crime rates.

Workshop sign ups will be available soon on the Coalition Against Retail Theft website.