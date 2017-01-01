Border Patrol vehicle shot at near Sierra Vista

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A United States Border Patrol agent's vehicle was shot at Friday night south of Sierra Vista, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says on Friday at 5:30 p.m. an agent assigned to a mobile surveillance unit near Hereford Road heard several shots fired and observed two unknown individuals with a rifle from a distance.

An unoccupied Border Patrol vehicle that was next to the surveillance unit was struck by bullets, according to CBP.

The agent was not injured and did not return fire at the suspects. The suspects then fled on foot and remain at large at this time.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office and CBP are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 520-432-9500.