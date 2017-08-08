Rainbow crosswalks installed on Fourth Avenue

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Parts of historic Fourth Avenue are brighter after workers installed rainbow crosswalks at the Sixth Street intersection.

From her perch behind the counter at the Chocolate Iguana candy shop on the corner, Gloria Breckenfeld says she is happy to see the new addition to the street.

“It really makes me fill with joy to see that out there, just the celebration of everybody,” she said.

After years of discussion and planning, workers from Speedy Striping finally went into action, Sunday night, laying down a special mixture of crushed glass and paint designed to last at least three years.

Historic 4th Avenue Events Director Monique Vallery says businesses hope the permanent colors draw more people here. “It's 4th Avenue. 4th Avenue is the picture of diversity.”

Vallery said the rainbow colors were selected because they’ve become synonymous with the gay pride movement and diversity celebrations around the country.

“Tucson is a very progressive city, and this is a great opportunity to have the community come together and celebrate the diversity of Tucson,” she said.

A formal ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday morning when city leaders will recognize the groups who worked together on the crosswalk project which include: Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation, Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, the City of Tucson, and Speedy Striping.

All the organizations volunteered time and equipment to install the crosswalks.