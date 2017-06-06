Baby hawk rescued after falling from nest

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Northwest Fire crews saved a baby hawk that fell from its nest into a parking lot on Monday.

Firefighters were able to safely return the hawk to its nest.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the firefighters did the right thing in this situation, but warn that sometimes hawks intentionally jump from their nests in order to learn to fly.

Game and Fish said that since the firefighters were able to get close enough to pick this baby up, it was likely too young to be learning to fly and needed to be returned to the nest.

Northwest Fire crews checked with a wildlife specialist before returning the baby hawk to its nest.

The young hawks that are ready to learn to fly will still have white downy feathers but will run in a bent forward position if approached.