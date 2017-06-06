Additional case of leptospirosis confirmed in Pima County dog

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Officials have confirmed one additional case of Leptospirosis in a Pima County dog.

This dog frequented Udall Park located at 7200 E. Tanque Verde.

Pima Animal Care Center Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, recommends that dog owners avoid that park and consult with their veterinarian if their dog recently visited Udall Park.

"Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that can affect people and animals. It’s most often spread through the urine of infected wildlife and livestock, primarily through contaminated water sources," according to a release.

PACC and the Pima County Health Department are aware of 7 total cases of Leptospirosis in the community.

No human cases have been reported in the county at this time.

Common signs of Leptospirosis in dogs are: drinking or urinating more than usual, depression, lack of urination, redness in eyes, reluctance to eat or fever over 103.5°F.

Dog owners who visit Udall Park multiple times a week say they are not concerned their dog will catch the disease.

"I know it has been going around Tucson, but I don't think it will be too big of a deal," said Aubrey Vosburg, a dog owner.

However, she says if the disease keeps popping up, she will get her dog vaccinated.

Dr. Wilcox says PACC is investing in quick tests that can screen for the disease and they will begin vaccinating some of their animals soon.

She says the vaccine can cost up to $30.