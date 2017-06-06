What's happening this weekend in Tucson and the surrounding area? A LOT!

Pima County Home and Garden Show

Tucson Convention Center

Friday June 9 from 10am-6pm, Saturday June 10 from 10am-6pm, Sunday June 11 from 10a-4pm

Hundreds of vendors with ideas for remodeling, home improvement, and your home and property

$8 admission

americanshowsinc.com

FC Tucson Soccer

Kino Sports Complex North Stadium

Friday June 9 at 7:30 p.m. vs. San Diego Sealions, and Saturday June 10 at 7:30 p.m. vs. LA Galaxy

Professional women's soccer games

Tickets $7

fctucson.com

2nd Saturdays

Downtown Tucson along Congress St from Toole to Church

Friday June 9 from 5-10:30 p.m.

Live music, entertainment, specials from downtown merchants

Most venues are free

2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com

Musical Mayhem Cabaret

Unscrewed Theater, 3244 E Speedway Blvd

Sunday June 11 at 6 p.m.

Performances interpreting 90's songs from Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, Weird Al, Nirvana, in humorous format

Mature lyrics and adult content, no one under 13 admitted

$10 tickets

unscrewedtheater.org

Baja Brews: Nuts and Seeds

Rialto Theatre

Sunday June 11 at 6 p.m.

Live music, craft beer tasting (featuring beers made with locally grown nuts and seeds)

$30 tickets, 21 and over event

rialtotheatre.com

Pops In The Park

Reid Park / DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center

Sunday June 11 at 7 p.m.

Performance of the 1812 Overture

Free admission, bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on

tucsonpops.org

Summer Safari Night

Reid Park Zoo

Friday June 9 from 6-8:30pm

Live music, family friendly animal features, food

Regular admission price to the zoo

reidparkzoo.org

Share your event information in a direct message to @whatsuptucson for possible inclusion in this and future event lists.