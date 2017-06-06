What's happening this weekend in Tucson and the surrounding area? A LOT!
Pima County Home and Garden Show
Tucson Convention Center
Friday June 9 from 10am-6pm, Saturday June 10 from 10am-6pm, Sunday June 11 from 10a-4pm
Hundreds of vendors with ideas for remodeling, home improvement, and your home and property
$8 admission americanshowsinc.com
FC Tucson Soccer
Kino Sports Complex North Stadium
Friday June 9 at 7:30 p.m. vs. San Diego Sealions, and Saturday June 10 at 7:30 p.m. vs. LA Galaxy
Professional women's soccer games
Tickets $7 fctucson.com
2nd Saturdays
Downtown Tucson along Congress St from Toole to Church
Friday June 9 from 5-10:30 p.m.
Live music, entertainment, specials from downtown merchants
Most venues are free 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com
Musical Mayhem Cabaret
Unscrewed Theater, 3244 E Speedway Blvd
Sunday June 11 at 6 p.m.
Performances interpreting 90's songs from Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, Weird Al, Nirvana, in humorous format
Mature lyrics and adult content, no one under 13 admitted
$10 tickets unscrewedtheater.org
Baja Brews: Nuts and Seeds
Rialto Theatre
Sunday June 11 at 6 p.m.
Live music, craft beer tasting (featuring beers made with locally grown nuts and seeds)
$30 tickets, 21 and over event rialtotheatre.com
Pops In The Park
Reid Park / DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center
Sunday June 11 at 7 p.m.
Performance of the 1812 Overture
Free admission, bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on tucsonpops.org
Summer Safari Night
Reid Park Zoo
Friday June 9 from 6-8:30pm
Live music, family friendly animal features, food
Regular admission price to the zoo reidparkzoo.org
Share your event information in a direct message to @whatsuptucson for possible inclusion in this and future event lists.