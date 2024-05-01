Watch Now

Actions

Deadly Russian missile strike destroys 'Harry Potter castle' in Ukraine

Despite its resemblance to the world of Harry Potter, the series was not filmed at the location.
A deadly Russian missile strike destroyed a Ukrainian landmark known locally as “Harry Potter’s Castle” because of its resemblance to the fictional series. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine via CNN Newsource)
Ukraine Harry Potter Castle Odesa Russian strike
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 14:07:31-04

At least five people were killed Monday following a Russian missile strike that destroyed a Ukrainian landmark known locally as “Harry Potter’s Castle” or “the House of Harry Potter” because of its resemblance to the world of the fictional series, according to multiple sources.

The attack injured dozens and sent the turrets of the castle on the Black Sea port city of Odesa up in flames, CNN reported, citing information from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said two children and a pregnant woman were among those injured. The strike reportedly damaged residential buildings as well.

Kostin also said authorities believe the Russian military used a ballistic missile with cluster munitions in the attack.

The Gothic-style building housed a private law academy, according to The Guardian.

Despite its resemblance to the world of Harry Potter, the series was not filmed at the location.

The Pentagon

Europe

US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of new $6 billion aid package

AP via Scripps News
7:54 PM, Apr 26, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood