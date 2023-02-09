Salt River police officer involved in serious crash on Indian School Road near Loop 101

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — A Salt River police officer was involved in a serious crash in the northeast Valley early Thursday morning.

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Police Department officials say the collision occurred after 3:15 a.m. on Indian School Road east of Loop 101 near Scottsdale.

The officer was headed westbound toward Loop 101 when another vehicle crossed the center line and struck the officer’s truck head-on.

Police say the officer and other driver both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer is suspected of impairment at the time of the crash. A DUI investigation is ongoing.

