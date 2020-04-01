Thousands of rolls of toilet paper burn after semi crashes in Texas

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas – This is no April Fools’ Day prank.

Early Wednesday morning, an 18-wheeler crashed in Texas and it was carrying some precious cargo – toilet paper.

KXAS reports that the driver was on his way to a rest stop in Dallas County when he fell asleep and lost control of the truck.

The driver and his dog were not seriously injured, but the truck did catch fire, burning thousands of toilet paper rolls along with it.

All lanes of I-20 westbound were closed while crews cleaned up and towed the truck away.

The loss of the toilet paper comes at a time when the bath tissue is hard to come by, because people are stocking up on it during the coronavirus pandemic.

