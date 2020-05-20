Menu

Supreme Court issues hold on releasing secret Mueller testimony to House of Representatives

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait to include new Associate Justice, top row, far right, at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Seated from left: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. Standing behind from left: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 1:23 PM, May 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-20 16:23:19-04

The Supreme Court granted a stay on Wednesday, which will keep secret grand jury testimony from the House of Representatives for now.

House Democrats requested the documents after Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a redacted version of his report last year on Russian interference of the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s role in coordinating with the Russians. The report also examined allegations of obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

The stay was granted on Wednesday after a lower federal ordered the Trump administration to hand over the documents.

Trump’s team now has until June 1 to petition the Supreme Court to hear the case, according to court documents.

