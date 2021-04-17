Funeral to praise Philip's 'courage' and support for queen

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.
Philip, who died April 9 at 99, was being laid to rest on Saturday in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition. But the service will also be pared down and infused with his own personality.
Coronavirus restrictions mean that there will be only 30 mourners inside the castle’s St. George’s Chapel, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
Princes William and Harry didn't line up shoulder to shoulder Saturday as they took their places for the procession that will follow Prince Philip’s coffin to the church for his funeral.
William and Harry’s cousin Peter Phillips stood between the princes as they prepared to escort the coffin to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The arrangement minimized the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers, who have faced strains in their relationship since Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year.
William, 38, is second in line to the throne. Harry, 36, and his wife, Meghan, last month gave an interview to U.S. television host Oprah Winfrey in which they said royal staffers were insensitive toward Meghan and that an unidentified member of the royal family made racist comments.
Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards place the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip onto a modified Jaguar Land Rover in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)
Adrian Dennis/AP
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)
Hannah McKay/AP
The Grenadier Guards make their way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
Leon Neal/AP
Members of the military march outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Victoria Jones/AP
The driving carriage and two Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, belonging to Britain's Prince Philip is pictured at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The Duke's love of carriage-driving is to be a central feature of his funeral on Saturday when the carriage and ponies will be present with two of his grooms in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle during the procession. The four wheeled carriage was designed by The Duke of Edinburgh eight years ago. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
Steve Parsons/AP
Isabella Disley and her dog Coco wait next to a portrait of Prince Philip, which adorns a window of a department store in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, at aged 99. His funeral will take place Saturday, April 17 at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/AP
