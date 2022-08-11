Armed suspect attempted to breach Ohio FBI office, gunfire exchanged during pursuit

The Federal Bureau of Investigations said an armed person tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at an FBI location in Cincinnati.

According to Nathan Dennis, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the FBI alerted troopers about the attempted breach. About 35 miles north of Cincinnati, troopers spotted the suspect's vehicle and began a pursuit.

He then led law enforcement on a chase that turned into a standoff in Clinton County, Ohio, about 50 miles north of Cincinnati. Law enforcement officials have traded gunfire with a single suspect, Dennis said. Dennis said no officers have been wounded.

Dennis said those within the vicinity of the standoff should keep their doors locked and stay inside.

The breach comes as FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged on Wednesday a rise in threats against the agency. The threats come after agents executed a search warrant at the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.

It is unclear whether the incident in Cincinnati was motivated by Monday’s search.