Joe Biden visits protest site in Delaware

Posted at 4:02 PM, May 31, 2020
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made one of his first public appearances during the spread of the coronavirus on Sunday, visiting the site Saturday’s tense Black Lives Matter protest in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden visited businesses that were boarded up in Wilmington, and met a few locals during his visit.

“We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us,” Biden’s campaign account tweeted. “As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington.”

