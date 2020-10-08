Hurricane Delta expected to strengthen before reaching Louisiana coast on Friday

Though Delta has slowed back to a category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center believes it will pick up strength Thursday as it tears across the Gulf of Mexico before slamming into the Louisiana coastline on Friday.

In an update Friday morning, the NHC said that Delta is expected to "grow in size" throughout the day on Thursday before bringing dangerous conditions to the Gulf Coast early Friday morning.

Storm surge and hurricane warnings are already in effect for parts of the Gulf Coast, particularly along the Louisiana shoreline.

Louisiana has taken the brunt of the impact of the 2020 hurricane season. Hurricanes Marco and Laura have already made landfall in the state, causing inland flooding and significant damage along the coast. Hurricane Sally also did significant damage nearby Gulf Shores, Alabama, when it made landfall in September.

The Associated Press reports that Delta marks the sixth time this year that evacuations have been ordered from Louisiana's barrier islands.

Delta luckily spared two Mexican resort towns, Cancún and Playa del Carmen, from deaths or major damage after the storm made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, CNN reports.