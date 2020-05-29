Google expands mental health screening tools to help those with anxiety

Google is expanding its mental health screening tools.

Dr. David Feinberg, the head of Google Health, calls the impact of the pandemic a perfect storm that's led to more psychological issues.

“So, we're seeing a lot of people coming to Google with questions about anxiety, about depression, and even if we go pre-COVID,” said Feinberg. “We had 48 million Americans suffering from anxiety disorders. We've now seen that increase.”

According to the latest information from the Census Bureau, that increase has been drastic. It found one in three Americans are showing signs of clinical depression or anxiety, or both.

Here's how the new online tool works: If you Google search “anxiety,” a panel will appear on the right side of your browser. It has information on disorders and a link to “take a self-assessment.”

After answering seven simple questions, you'll be given a score ranging from minimal to severe signs of anxiety.

“So, there's a lot of resources for people to stay connected, to find out if they're suffering, and to get help when appropriate,” said Feinberg.

Feinberg says that's the most important thing is get help if you need it.

This is Google’s third screening tool on mental health. There's also one for depression and for PTSD.

