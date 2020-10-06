Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Ex-jail employees charged for playing 'Baby Shark' on repeat

items.[0].image.alt
Ex-jail employees charged for playing 'Baby Shark' on repeat
Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-06 17:26:06-04

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor charges after investigators found they played the children's song "Baby Shark" on repeat to punish inmates.

Authorities say at least four inmates were forced to stand for hours with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater says he would have filed a felony if that had been an option.

Sheriff P.D. Taylor tells The Oklahoman that the two employees resigned during an internal investigation and the supervisor retired.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.