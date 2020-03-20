White House coronavirus task force to brief public Friday following tax deadline delay

The White House coronavirus task force is scheduled to deliver another briefing about the Trump administration's response to COVID-19 this morning at 11:45 a.m. ET.

The briefing comes about an hour after Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin tweeted that the IRS was delaying the tax filing deadline date three months to July 15. The previous deadline date was April 15.

Earlier this week, Mnuchin and other Trump administration officials floated a stimulus plan that would provide every American with cash in the hopes of stimulating the economy. Estimates project the stimulus bill could total more than $1 trillion.

During Wednesday's briefing, President Donald Trump told reporters that the FDA was investigating whether certain drugs that had already been approved for other treatments, like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, could be used to treat the coronavirus. Trump added that those drugs would be available "immediately" for treatment with COVID-19, though the FDA quickly pushed back on that claim.

The Trump administration's briefing also comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence said that there were "tens of thousands of venitlators that could be converted for states to purchased." However, in that same press conference, Trump placed the responsibility on acquiring medical equipment that's in short supply.

"The federal government is not supposed to be out there buying vast amounts of items, and then shipping. We're not a shipping clerk," Trump said.