Walmart, Kroger, Publix among retailers changing hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Several of America's largest retailers and supermarket chains have announced they are limiting their hours amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart announced Saturday that all of its 24-hour stores currently operating 24-hours will be moving to a 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. operating schedule until further notice.

"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart, said. "Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation."

Kroger, America's largest supermarket chain, will move its hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Publix, a supermarket chain based in the southeast U.S., will close at 8 p.m until further notice.

The announcements come the same day that Apple said it would close all of its stores outside of Greater China until further notice.