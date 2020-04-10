Rather than postpone wedding due to virus, couple gets married in front of loved ones on Zoom

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Many couples have been forced to postpone their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one pair decided to forge on – virtually.

Tim and Ashley were supposed to hold a two-day wedding celebration in Palm Springs, California, on April 4, 2020, but COVID-19 quickly put that dream on hold.

“The fourth had become a date that really meant something to us, and we didn’t really want to wait a whole other year to get married,” said Ashley.

Rather than postpone the entire event, the couple decided to invite their closest friends and family to witness their nuptials over Zoom.

“Our friends and family were really excited about it,” said Tim. “I think it kind of gave them a sense of normalcy. Just for a second, they could get dressed up.”

The couple also got gussied up. Ashley was set up with a virtual hairstylist to help guide her through doing her own hair and makeup.

They also received some help from friends to pull off the virtual wedding. One sent Ashley a bouquet of flowers to be used as a bridal bouquet, while others brought a special dessert to their doorstep.

When it came time to sit down in front of their computer and recite their vows, the couple was moved when they saw all their loved ones on one screen.

“Oh my God, it’s so amazing to see you all here in one place,” said Tim.

Ashley began with her vows.

“There’s something really special to me in stripping this moment of all the glitz and glam that we planned to just what matters most,” she said.

Tim followed with his.

“You really mean everything to me,” he said. There is no one in the world whose opinion or perspective I value more or laugh with more or am more proud of than you. There is no one else whom I would rather begin and end every day and shelter in place with for months on end. I love you.”

The couple’s officiant made things official.

“By the power vested in me by the state of California and the internet, thanks internet, Jessica and I now pronounce you husband and wife,” she said. You may now kiss the bride, yay!”

The couple plans to have a celebration in person in Palm Springs with family and friends in March 2021.

