New York nixes Democratic presidential primary due to virus

Alex Poam, left, sells gloves to a customer on a street corner in Manhattan, New York, Sunday, April 26, 2020. Poam is studying to be a computer and network technician; after taking online classes most mornings he sells PPE to pedestrians to support himself. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 367 more people have died from the coronavirus in New York state. Cuomo during his daily news conference Sunday called the number “horrific” but it was less than half the daily number recorded at the height of the health crisis. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 12:30:58-04

New York has canceled its Democratic presidential primary originally scheduled for June 23 amid the coronavirus epidemic in an unprecedented move.

The Democratic members of the State's Board of Elections voted Monday to nix the primary.

New York will still hold its congressional and state-level primaries on June 23.

New York City-run health clinics will soon take a new tack on coronavirus testing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the clinics will begin using a procedure that lets people collect samples themselves at a health care worker's direction.

He says the "self-swab" tests would allow for more and easier testing and make it safer for test-seekers and health care workers alike. 

