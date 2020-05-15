Detroit man charged for allegedly making credible threats to kill Gov. Whitmer, AG Dana Nessel

A Detroit man has been charged with making threats to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Robert Sinclair Tesh, 32, is charged with false report of a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Tesh allegedly used a social media messenger with someone else to make credible threats to kill Whitmer and Nessel on April 14.

Later that day, Detroit police arrested Tesh at his home on Jefferson Ave.

"The alleged facts, in this case, layout a very disturbing scenario. We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against any public official who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can," Worthy said in a release.

"You can disagree with their positions or their methodology, but you absolutely cannot act as this defendant allegedly acted, or you will be charged criminally."

Tesh was arraigned on April 22 and given a $50,000 bond with a GPS tether. He posted that bond on April 29.

WXYZ first reported this story.