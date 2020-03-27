Apple's new app offers guidance to potential COVID-19 patients

Apple has released a new app that it says will give guidance to people who think they may be sick with the coronavirus.

The app, developed in a partnership with the White House coronavirus task force and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, walks the user through a series of questions and gives a recommendation about what steps they should take next.

The app asks users about their age, symptoms, travel history and prior health issues. Once the user has answered all the questions, the app could recommend a trip to the hospital, a round of self-isolation or other treatment options.

"The tool provides CDC recommendations on next steps including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, recommendations on testing, and when to contact a medical provider," the CDC said in a press release.

To download the app, click here.

