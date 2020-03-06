Menu

Tempe: 37-year-old firefighter dies from colorectal cancer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A 37-year-old Tempe firefighter died Friday of colorectal cancer, a death that city officials said occurred in the line of duty.

Firefighter Tommy Arriaga joined Tempe Fire Medical Rescue in 2014 and served on the hazardous materials response team starting in 2016 until he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Fire Chief Greg Ruiz said Arriaga demonstrated passion, humility and perseverance throughout his career and inspired others with his courage. Survivors include his wife, Monica, and two young daughters.

Officials said Arriaga's death was the department's second in the line of duty. The first occurred in 1980 when Firefighter Ed Gaicki died during a fire at a business. City officials said information on services for Arriaga would be announced later.

