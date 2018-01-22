Success with east side potholes getting filled

First, eastside viewer Michael Garmarnik sent us a series of potholes near Broadway west of Houghton that we brought to you last week. Before....and after. The City of Tucson has repaired them just a couple days after we reported on them.

We're in the county's repair system for repairs to the potholes that Kathy Hamstra reported to us recently. This repair is going to take a little longer to fix, because the work queue is pretty long. We've been told a few more weeks, but the repair is coming, Kathy.

Finally, a viewer who makes deliveries shot a short movie of the severe pothole problem on Roger, between Oracle and Romero in Flowing Wells. Some of the road is in the county, but most of it is in the city limits. There's an IGA for the city to take care of the maintenance responsibility for Roger. It's got a lot of potholes in this stretch, so we've submitted a repair order to the City DOT repair today.

Send your pothole pics with a location to potholes@kgun9.oom. We've received several over the last several days and we're sifting through them with the hope of getting most, if not all, filled and repaired.