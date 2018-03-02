School safety community forums to be held by Tucson Unified School District

Fair
Tucson Unified schools want parents to know their students are safe.
In two forums, administrators and teachers will go over growing concerns regarding gun violence on campus. Law enforcement will be present.
Here are a few topics that will be addressed:
The first forum will be held at Cholla High School on Wednesday, March 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second will be at Sahuaro High School on Monday, March 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This comes after KGUN 9 On Your Side school safety reports earlier this week.
