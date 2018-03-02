School safety community forums to be held by Tucson Unified School District

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Unified schools want parents to know their students are safe.

In two forums, administrators and teachers will go over growing concerns regarding gun violence on campus. Law enforcement will be present.

Here are a few topics that will be addressed:

Concerns regarding the gun violence that continues to occur on campuses across the U.S.

How the district prepares for emergencies

Questions the district receives when school threats occur

How the district engages in local agencies about threats before/during/after such instances

The first forum will be held at Cholla High School on Wednesday, March 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second will be at Sahuaro High School on Monday, March 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This comes after KGUN 9 On Your Side school safety reports earlier this week.

RELATED STORIES:

CAUGHT ON CAM: Breakdown of crisis procedure at TUSD school

School safety protocol in the works for Tucson Unified School District