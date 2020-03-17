Menu

Rural Metro fire crews battle single-wide structure fully engulfed in flames near southside

Posted: 3:49 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 18:49:53-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a house fire in the area of Benson Highway and Valencia Road Tuesday.

Upon arrival crews found a single-wide structure fully engulfed in flames with flames reaching a near by structure.

Crews were able to contain the fire within ten minutes of arrival and kept damage to adjoining properties to a minimum.

All occupants evacuated safely with the exception of two occupants that were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, according to RMF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

