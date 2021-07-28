Pilot killed in Ryan Airfield crash identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Medical Examiner has identified the 87-year-old man who died in a plane crash at Ryan Airfield Tuesday.

Dr. Gregory Hess says the family of Marcus Borom has been notified of his death. Investigators say they believe Borom was the pilot of the "Long-EZ" type aircraft when it crashed. One person was with him, but that person remains hospitalized and has not been identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.