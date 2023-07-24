Nearly 1 million fentanyl pills seized at Nogales Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly one million fentanyl pills at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to a post today on Port Director Michael W. Humphries' Twitter feed.

The pills were hidden in packs of wood laminate, the post said. The top tile in the packages were normal, but other tiles had been cut to create a space to hide the pills.

The wood was then repackaged to look factory sealed, the post said.

The incident follows a seizure of 496,000 fentanyl pills hidden in the spare tire wheel well and side panels of a vehicle on Tuesday, July 18.

