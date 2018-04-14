Candlelight vigil to remember victims of drunk driving

TUCSON, Ariz. - Mothers Against Drunk Driving Southern Arizona is hosting the 2018 candlelight vigil Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park on River Rd.

All community members are invited to honor, remember, and support the victims and survivors of impaired driving.

This annual vigil gives victims and families impacted by impaired driving a voice and an opportunity to reflect, share, and receive comfort.

The goal of the event is to spread awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and get closer to a reality where there are no more victims.