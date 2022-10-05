18-year-old arrested after found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Detectives arrested an 18-year-old who was found to be in possession of fentanyl, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) were tasked to find a young man who tried to escape from them.

On Sep. 15, GIITEM detectives found the man saw he had suspected fentanyl.

The Department of Public Safety is reminding people that fentanyl is a threat to communities, including kids and teens.

The Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) is a statewide multi-agency task force led by the AZDPS Gang Enforcement Bureau.



