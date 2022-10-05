Watch Now
18-year-old arrested after found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl

Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 05, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Detectives arrested an 18-year-old who was found to be in possession of fentanyl, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) were tasked to find a young man who tried to escape from them.

On Sep. 15, GIITEM detectives found the man saw he had suspected fentanyl.

The Department of Public Safety is reminding people that fentanyl is a threat to communities, including kids and teens.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

