Up to $2 million loans available to small businesses affected by coronavirus

Arizona small businesses can now apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, up to $2 million.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Arizona's approval for the Small Business Administration federal program Monday.

Small businesses can use the loans to, "pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of COVID-19’s impact," a news release from the governor's office said.

TUCSON SMALL BUSINESSES & NON-PROFITS: @SBAgov has approved loans for Arizona businesses affected by #COVID19. The loans can be used to cover payroll, fixed debts, and other expenses up to $2 million per business. APPLY HERE ➡️ https://t.co/9gjKpgqton — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) March 19, 2020

The loans are 3.75% interest rate for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. The loans can be paid off over as long as 30 years.

Click here to apply.