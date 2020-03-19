Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Up to $2 million loans available to small businesses affected by coronavirus

Posted: 4:44 PM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 19:52:00-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boost your chances of getting that personal loan

Arizona small businesses can now apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, up to $2 million.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Arizona's approval for the Small Business Administration federal program Monday.

Small businesses can use the loans to, "pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of COVID-19’s impact," a news release from the governor's office said.

The loans are 3.75% interest rate for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits. The loans can be paid off over as long as 30 years.

Click here to apply.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.