Probe sought in Trump administration's ouster of scientist

Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 23, 2020
Calls are growing for an investigation into the ouster of a senior government scientist who says he’s being punished for opposing widespread use of an unproven drug President Donald Trump touted as a remedy for COVID-19.

Rick Bright says he was summarily removed from his job as an agency director at the Department of Health and Human Services for trying to limit use of a malaria drug favored by the president.

HHS has not commented on his allegations of political interference. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone of New Jersey is asking for an inspector general probe.

