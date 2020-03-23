Mayor, council leaders conduct special meeting using safety precautions to protect public health

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday.

Concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a declaration of a public health emergency for both state and federal levels.

Tuesday, a special meeting will include measures being used to protect the public health, according to Pima County.

The meeting will he held remotely, as permitted under Arizona law.

