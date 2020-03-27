Menu

Gov. Ducey announces electric utility relief package

Posted: 6:58 AM, Mar 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 10:01:16-04
TUCSON, Ariz. - Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey announced an electric utility relief package that will keep the lights on for those struggling to pay their energy bills.

Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project, Tucson Electric Power, and six electric cooperatives have all agreed to the following:

  • No customer will have power to their home shut off during the remainder of the crisis if they can't pay.
  • There will be no penalties, late fees or interest during this relief period.
  • The utility companies will work with their customers to provide flexible options for payment, as well as guidance and choice of rate and payment plans.

The utility companies also agreed to have customer service representatives work with customers who want to switch plans if they don't think their current plan is the best option for them.

