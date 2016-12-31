Fernando Rodney, Diamondbacks agree to $2.75M, 1-year contract

A person familiar with the negotiations says 39-year-old closer Fernando Rodney and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement is subject to a physical.

Rodney was an All-Star for the third time this year, saving 25 games in 28 chances with San Diego and Miami, which acquired him on June 30. While he had a 0.31 ERA for the Padres and was perfect in all 17 chances, his ERA climbed to 5.89 in 39 games with the Marlins, who declined a $2 million option and paid a $400,000 buyout.

Rodney, who turns 40 on March 18, has 261 saves and a 3.69 ERA in 14 major league seasons.

PHOENIX (AP) -