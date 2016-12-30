U-Haul truck pursuit ends after Phoenix police shoot suspect

The vehicle headed onto Interstate 10 and continued traveling. The suspect traveled through Phoenix and made his way through Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the U-Haul truck came to a stop near Lincoln Drive and Tatum Boulevard where the man got out of the truck, brandished a weapon at another vehicle, and was then approached by several police officers.
The suspect fell to the ground after officers opened fire on the man, Phoenix police said. Phoenix fire officials said the man was shocked with a Taser device and also shot with a gun. No officers were injured in the shooting. The man is in stable condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
