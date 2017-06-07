Tucson City Council passes border wall resolution

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) The Tucson City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night to formally oppose President Donald Trump's executive order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a similar resolution 3-2 on Tuesday.

The five-page city council resolution calls for a comprehensive analysis of "the cost, effectiveness, and necessity, and consequences of U.S. border security policies, including the border wall." It states that the tens of billions of dollars it would cost to build the wall should be spent on things like healthcare, education, housing, and infrastructure.

It cites issues environmental concerns and what kind of damage a wall might have on wildlife and rare, endangered animals like jaguar.

The resolution calls the border wall "an affront to the City's core values of inclusiveness and tolerance, and a threat to the economic and cultural vitality of the City, the integrity and stability of the City's communities, and the health and security of the City's residents." It also raises questions about the necessity of the wall, considering a recent decrease in border apprehensions.

Some local groups are raising concerns about part of the resolution that refers to companies associated with the wall construction. Below is section four of the city council resolution:

The Mayor and Council hereby expresses its intent to identify all companies involved with the designing, building, or financing of the border wall, and its intent to divest, as soon as practicable, from those companies.

Mike Varney, the President and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber, sent the following letter to mayor and council Tuesday afternoon:

The Tucson Metro Chamber represents 1,500 area businesses and their 160,000 employees. I am writing today to express the Chamber’s concern about a portion of Resolution 22763 that we understand will be discussed at tonight’s City Council meeting. The Tucson Metro Chamber and the business community as a whole are opposed to the language in the last portion of the resolution (Section 4), which states that businesses that participate in the design or construction of the a wall proposed for Arizona’s southern border with Mexico will be "identified and divested of by the City". Many local companies (including many small businesses) compete for and frequently win government contracts. The notion of penalizing any business that may be awarded a contract to work on a component of the proposed border wall or any other lawful project or assignment is extreme and punitive. Restraint of trade is also illegal and results from interference with another person’s ability to do business freely. One aspect of restraint of trade is forcing or coercing someone to quit doing business or to change their business so as not to compete in the market. The Tucson City Council should remain focused on the issue of the propriety of the border wall and make whatever statement it chooses to make on the proposed construction of that wall. The City does not have to include punitive measures that will only damage local companies in order to make that statement. The Chamber sees measures like the divestiture component of Resolution 22763 as overreach by government. No company should be forced to choose which contracts it bids for based on the sentiments of elected leaders. Therefore, the Tucson Metro Chamber respectfully requests that Section 4 be removed in its entirety from Resolution 22763.

Lea Márquez Peterson, the president and CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber, also sent the following letter to mayor and council: