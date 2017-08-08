Breast cancer survivor writes book to help kids understand diagnosis

MARYLAND - When Beckie Gladfelter was diagnosed with breast cancer, her main concern was surviving.

Gladfelter's kids were just 3, 5, and 7 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having to explain her diagnosis to her kids would be challenging. The books she had been given to help were scary, even for her.

“My children would have asked the question I was scared to answer myself. Would you die?," she said.

It was then that she began writing.

“I started probably right after my surgery, just started jotting some notes,” Gladfelter said.

By the end of her treatment on Sept. 28, 2015, those notes had turned into a book.

The book is called “My Warrior Mommy: Our Breast Cancer Journey.”

It's for parents who have to share their medical diagnosis of breast cancer with their kids. It talks about the changes in mom including losing her hair and a temporary new kind of hug mom will have to give.

“We did cheek hugs so you still have that love and that connection and that bond but you’re still protecting the area that had surgery and so that was something I wanted to document," Gladfelter said.

The book was released in October. She is hoping it will make explaining a breast cancer diagnosis a little easier for families.

“My goal is that breast centers around the nation will pick it up as part of new patient information so that when mothers go for their initial appointment and find out their diagnosis, they leave with this book. So they have a way from the very first appointment begin the discussion with their children," she said.

To purchase a copy of “My Warrior Mommy: Our Breast Cancer Journey,” visit MyWarriorMommy.com.