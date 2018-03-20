Weekend rain chances rise

TUCSON, Ariz. - A storm system passing to our north will sink far enough south to bring gusty winds, cooler temps, and another chance for rain over the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny during the day, with 10 to 20 mph winds, gusting in the 30s. Clouds will increase Saturday night, bringing a 20% chance for showers moving from the northwest to the southeast. Rain chances increase to 30% overnight into early Sunday morning.

Highs will drop to the low 70s during the day on St. Patrick's Day, then low to mid-60s by Sunday. Tucson will rebound back to the 80s by the middle of next week.