Warm Memorial Day temperatures continue across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There will be a slight chance for weak showers and thunderstorms across parts of Southeast Arizona through Monday before drier conditions return by the middle of the week and continue into next weekend.

High temperatures are expected to remain within a couple of degrees of normal across the region.

Breezy winds are expected east of Tucson Monday and Tuesday, followed by breezy to windy conditions across much of Southeast Arizona Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows on Monday morning will remain mild, with many communities waking up to temperatures in the 60s.

Tucson is forecast to see a morning low around 66 degrees, while Sierra Vista is expected to wake up near 60 degrees.

Some cooler communities, including Willcox, Sasabe and Nogales, are forecast to see overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Afternoon temperatures on Memorial Day will warm into the 90s across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is expected to reach a high near 94 degrees, while Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 85 degrees. Much of Cochise County is expected to see afternoon highs in the 80s.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

