TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will be in the 100s on Monday throughout the Tucson metro area. Triple digit temperatures are expected to stick around for the next week.

Chances for rain are slim to start off the week, but will quickly increase. Storms are most likely to move through Southern Arizona on Tuesday. Strong wind and heavy rain is expected.

Tuesday is the official start to the Summer season.

----

